Colombia: Rainy season year 2020 - Emergency in Chocó’s department

The second rainy season throughout the national territory had its intensity peak on the weekend of thursday, november 11th. According to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM), as a result of La Niña’s phenomenon’s climatic variability confluence and Hurricane Iota’s passing through the Caribbean Sea, there was a drastic increase in the precipitation levels regarding the usual rainy season which it is recorded every year for this time. For the first time, Colombia’s Caribbean area in its history was hit by a category 5 hurricane, which passed through Providencia Island at a distance of only 18 kilometers. The pacific coast - where Chocó’s department is located -, was also hit severely.