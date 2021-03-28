Colombia, Quarterly Report - Protection Monitoring, October - December 2020

INTRODUCTION

The protection monitoring is one of DRC Colombia´s the main activities and it identifies protection gaps, incidents and human rights violations. It also identifies and analyses capacities and coping strategies of the population of interest, to reinforce the responsibility of the State and other actors to protect the affected population (advocacy) and inform the programming of DRC and other organizations in the humanitarian response.

The protection monitoring collects data about protection risks (threats and vulnerabilities) at individual, household and community level to detect human rights violations, their capacities, the access to services (safe and without discrimination) and provides a quarterly context analysis. Also, the protection monitoring looks to identify and analyze risks, incidents and trends relevant to the protection and assistance of affected populations that allow informed decision-making, the prioritization, the promotion, and the design of humanitarian responses.

The protection monitoring is conducted in the communities where the refugee, migrant, and returnee population live and includes household surveys, focus group discussions, interviews with key informants, and direct observations. The protection monitoring analysis in this report is based primarily on this information but is complemented by information available through other sources.

