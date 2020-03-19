Colombia Protection Monitoring January - June 2019

Context

Due to the political and humanitarian situation in Venezuela, arrivals of persons with specific protection needs, including the need of international protection, have been increasing throughout 2019. According to the Government’s figures, the number of Venezuelans in Colombia rose to 1,408,055 by June 2019, out of which only some 60% have regular migratory status. Colombia is the main receiving country for Venezuelans, although many transit through Colombia to other countries. Almost 600,000 Venezuelans have been able to obtain the Special Stay Permit (PEP, for its Spanish acronym) valid for two years, allowing them to access basic services and the labour market, including some 46,000 whom did so with UNHCR ́s direct support.

The Colombian Government is in the process of renewing the first generation of PEP (68,000 beneficiaries) for another two years. Meanwhile, the restrictive measures for Venezuelans introduced by some countries in the region caused temporary sharp increases in the number of Venezuelans rushing to reach these countries by transiting through Colombia.

The number of asylum claims in Colombia remains low; however there has been a progressive increase during 2018 and the first semester of 2019. According to the official figures, 2,592 individuals from Venezuela presented their asylum claims in 2018, and 2,134 between January and April 2019.

According to the Government, a cumulative 4,888 asylum claims remain pending for decision as of April 2019, most of them from Venezuelan nationals.

Additionally, as of April 2019, there were 320 recognized refugees, mainly from Venezuela (30%), Cuba (22%), Ethiopia, (5%), Nicaragua (4%) and El Salvador (3%).

Colombia has issued 251,600 new transit permits (PIP-PTT, for its Spanish acronym) and border mobility cards (TMF, for its Spanish acronym) for 3.5 million Venezuelans, and there have been 596,056 Venezuelans who have transited through Colombia, with 349,693 exiting through Rumichaca International Bridge at the border with Ecuador.

Colombia continues to be an entry point and area of transit for those fleeing Venezuela. According to Migracion Colombia, more than 1.4 million venezuelans stay in Colombia until 30 June 2019. Bogotá has the highest concentration of Venezuelan refugees and migrants (313,528), followed by the departments of Norte de Santander (185,433), La Guajira (163,966), and Atlántico (125,075).

In this context, the Quito Process and the Quito Plan of Action are opportunities to promote the responsibility-sharing approach in the spirit of the Global Compact on Refugees, with a substantial focus on admission, reception as well as responding to specific needs, supporting communities, and socio-economic inclusion. The Quito Process IV meeting on 5-6 July 2019 in Buenos Aires brought together 14 countries, including Colombia, to discuss challenges in addressing the Venezuela situation including registration, data collection and management, documentation and human mobility, as well as protection and socio-economic conditions of refugees and migrants. The next Quito meeting, Quito V, will take place in Bogotá on 14-15 November 2019.