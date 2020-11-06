Colombia: Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) April - August 2020 - ADN Dignidad

1. PDM SURVEY

The Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) survey is ADN Dignidad’s tool to collect and organize information on the perception of the program’s participants, in relation to the quality of the assistance, and its relevance, efectivity and efficiency.

ANALYSIS

Between May and August 2020, the PDM survey was applied to a sample of 1,109 participants, equivalent to 10% of the total number of persons resgistered in the program.

This analysis was carried out based on the responses provided by those enroled in the program during the months of April, May, June and July 2020. The PDM survey is collected for every cohort, one month after they have received their first cash transfer.