Colombia: Population Movement (MDRCO014) Preliminary Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The Colombian state entity in charge of migration issues, Migration Colombia, estimated that by August 2021 there were 1,842,390 Venezuelan migrants in the country, corresponding to about 4% of Colombia’s total population. In February 2021, the Colombian Government issued a Temporary Protection Statute for Venezuelan Migrants (ETPV for its acronym in Spanish). The ETPV aims to improve the socio-economic inclusion of this population, including people who are currently with irregular migratory status. Since September 2021, the implementation of the Statute has started with the migrant population’s official registration processes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the living conditions of migrants and refugees in Colombia. For example, movement restrictions measures in place since March 2020 have severely reduced access to goods, services, and sources of income. In addition, border closures have resulted in increased use of unsafe routes to cross the border, which has increased threats to migrants lives and dignity. Refugees and irregular migrants already faced difficulties before the pandemic in accessing public services in host communities, such as healthcare, education, and livelihood opportunities. These needs have become even more difficult to meet since the COVID-19 pandemic in Colombia, increasing the vulnerability of refugees and migrants.

Additionally, according to the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in January 2022, the profile of the Venezuelan population in human mobility has been changing, from single men on their own to families with several members on the move, including children and adolescents, pregnant and lactating women, people with chronic diseases, people with physical and mental disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

Since March 2018, the Colombia Red Cross Society (CRCS) have been working with IFRC to provide humanitarian services for people impacted by the migration crisis, through the provision of assistance in shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health services, water, sanitation, and hygiene promotion, restoring family links, and voucher assistance, with emphasis in gender, protection, and inclusion. The CRCS, with IFRC support, provided 635,137 services, reaching the 98,47% of the services expected to provide with this Appeal. These actions were framed in the IFRC Emergency Appeal Colombia Population Movement, which ended on 31 December 2021.

The main approach of this Emergency Appeal consisted in the delivery of general and specialized health services through the Healthcare Units (HCU) operated by healthcare teams in border cities, where pendular migrants and “caminantes” (migrants travelling on foot) predominate. At the HCU there was access to specialized health care services, diagnostic aids, and medicines with a comprehensive approach. These actions especially targeted pregnant women, people with chronic diseases, children under five years of age, and employed community health promotion actions with participatory mechanisms based on the community-based health and first aid (CBHFA) approach.

As shown in the map (Figure 2), the operation had a comprehensive territorial scope. The interventions were carried out based on a needs assessment and a local capacity analysis, which resulted in a needs index specifically related to the impact of the migratory situation in each department.

The departments where the operation provided services on a continuous basis are identified in red on the map, highlighting border points such as La Guajira, Norte de Santander, Arauca, Vichada, Nariño and Putumayo, as well as other departments that are characterized by a high influx of migrant population: Magdalena, Atlántico, Bolívar,

Antioquia, Santander, Casanare and Cauca. These departments have become main points of migratory routes throughout the country.

The departments in which the operation provided temporary services due to specific needs in the territories of Cesar, Boyacá, Bogotá, Quindío, Tolima, Meta and Amazonas are in blue shade.

On the other hand, this emergency appeal has had 5 external audits, to ensure transparency and effectiveness in the implementation of the resources.