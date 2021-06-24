Colombia: Population Movement (MDRCO014) Operation Update no. 7

This Operation Update includes the no-cost extension of this operation for six additional months to end on 31 December 2021. This additional period will enable the Colombian Red Cross Society (CRCS) and the IFRC to work together for the smooth transition from an emergency response operation to a National Society-led programmatic strategy to address the medium and long-term humanitarian needs of migrants in Colombia. This transition responds to the continued demand for humanitarian support to people on the move within and across borders and migrants who have settled in Colombia, combined with the humanitarian analysis that indicates an unceasing migratory flow amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

After six years of unprecedented migration in the region, migration flows continue to increase despite mobility restrictions imposed in different countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Organization of American States (OAS) reports a projected population of more than 7 million Venezuelan migrants in the region by 2021, surpassing the Syrian crisis.

From the launch of this operation on 15 March 2018 through 31 May 2021, this Emergency Appeal operation has enabled the CRCS, with IFRC support, to provide 327,580 health care services. Apart from standard primary health care, 99,888 community services were provided to children, adolescents, and adults. Friendly spaces have provided safety to 75,461 migrants in situations of extreme vulnerability, such as children, nursing mothers and pregnant women, and members of the LGBTIQ community. Through Restoring Family Links (RFL) actions, 23,474 people were able to re-establish and maintain contact with their loved ones. Thousands more received hygiene kits, bedding kits, and food kits. In total, 620,602 services were provided, in addition to an estimated 615,867 people who used the hydration points to access safe water.

With this extension of the operational timeframe, the CRCS will continue to provide existing services, address the most pressing humanitarian needs of different migrant profiles, and new protection needs that arise during this fluctuating context and increasing recovery, stabilisation and integration activities for this population.

Thanks to generous donor support, 81 per cent coverage of the current budget has been funded. The IFRC encourages continued support to ensure the sustainability and continuity of the actions implemented through the Emergency Appeal until 31 of December 2021 and will contribute to CRCS-led projects and programmes, including the ongoing Monarch Butterfly Programme to assist the migrant population that responds to the projected increase in humanitarian needs of migrants in 2022 and beyond.