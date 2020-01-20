20 Jan 2020

Colombia: Population Movement (MDRCO014) 18-month Update

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 20 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.01 MB)

Through this Emergency Appeal, five Health Care Units (HCU) are active in Arauca (Arauca), Riohacha (La Guajira), Ipiales (Nariño), Puerto Carreño (Vichada) and La Hormiga (Putumayo) and six Health Providing Institutes (HPI) are operational in Riohacha and Maicao (La Guajira), Bucaramanga (Santander), Cartagena (Bolivar), Barranquilla (Atlántico) and Soacha (Cundinamarca), with a seventh due to start operating in Cucuta (Norte de Santander) in October 2019. In aggregate, all these medical units have provided 113,623 health care services. Apart from standard primary health care, these services include psychosocial support to 16,597 people (children, adolescents and adults). Friendly spaces have provided safety to 9,036 migrants in situations of extreme vulnerability such as children, nursing mothers and pregnant women, and members of the LGBTIQ community. In addition, through Restoring Family Links (RFL) actions, 7,956 people were able to re-establish and maintain contact with their loved ones. Thousands more received hygiene kits, bedding kits, and food kits. In total, 185,549 services were provided, in addition to an estimated 107,696 people who used the hydration points to access safe water.

The current Emergency Appeal operation will continue until 30 June 2020 with the projected goal of reaching 170,000 people. The IFRC kindly encourages increased donor support to ensure the completion of the planned activities, which include actions to ensure the sustainability of these after the operation’s end.

