Colombia: Population Movement Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) n°MDRCO014

This revised Emergency Appeal has an increased timeframe2 , number of people to be reached and budget. The number of services to be provided is increased from 170,000 to 645,000, and the timeframe has been extended until 30 June 2021, for a total operation duration of 39 months. The budget has also been increased to 9.96 million Swiss francs from 6.6 million Swiss francs, resulting in a current funding gap of 2.2 million Swiss francs based on available funding. The budget is distributed in the same manner as in the original Emergency Appeal with additional funding to permit new activities that respond to the current analysis of humanitarian needs in the country, in particular new migration flows of returnees to Venezuela in the light of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as support for the continuation of work by the CRCS and IFRC operational teams.

This revised plan of action supports continued activities in the areas of focus of shelter; livelihoods and basic needs; health; water, sanitation and hygiene promotion; protection, gender and inclusion; migration; and disaster risk reduction. Emphasis will continue in primary health care including first aid services especially in the points along the paths for the caminantes (migrants on foot), whilst ensuring a transition to CRCS branch and community capacity-strengthening through the community based health first aid (CBHFA) approach for health and WASH components. The increase in the timeframe also allows for the development/establishment of new livelihoods initiatives, additional cash transfer activities with a protection approach, further protection activities through local protection focal points, distribution of ageand gender-differentiated dignity kits and increasing protection and inclusion activities through schools as a protective environments, as well as continued distribution of assistance to cover basic needs of migrants in transit and settled migrants, in particular in the light of the COVID-19 outbreak which has impacted in particular on livelihoods, health and hygiene, whilst exposing vulnerable migrants to increased protection risks.

With the final extension of this operation for a third year, the intervention will support the transition of IFRC’s support to the CRCS from emergency response to medium- and long-term migration programming, through strengthening of technical and infrastructural capacities, knowledge management through increased accountability and learning, and actions to foster sustainability through community-level dissemination to promote integration and social cohesion. This revised plan of action maintains its interventions in eight departments: Arauca, Cundinamarca, La Guajira, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Putumayo, Santander and Vichada, while expanding further activities to additional departments based on emerging needs and available funding, and seeking to complement other sources of funding received by the CRCS