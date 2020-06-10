Colombia & Peru: Assisting thousands of Venezuelan refugees amidst COVID-19

Since 2013, Venezuela has experienced its worst economic, political, and social crisis in 45 years. This has limited access to health care, sanitary facilities and food, and significantly increased humanitarian needs. At least 4.7 million Venezuelans have fled to countries around the world, including 1.8 million to Colombia and 1 million to Peru. Many have also taken refuge in Ecuador and Brazil. Humanity & Inclusion’s teams are providing emergency assistance to the most vulnerable individuals.

Psychological support and rehabilitation

Since April 2019, Humanity & Inclusion has been providing psychological support to nearly 4,000 people in the Maicao transit center in Colombia which is run by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on the border with Venezuela.

Humanity & Inclusion, in partnership with the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and Pastoral Social (Caritas Colombia), provides rehabilitation care for 400 people, including people with disabilities, older people and indigenous groups. In addition, we provide technical support, such as training to local rehabilitation organizations, and help organize social cohesion activities, including sports, for Colombians and Venezuelans in order to promote peaceful understanding between communities.

COVID-19 in Colombia

During the COVID-19 crisis, Humanity & Inclusion’s teams have continued to carry out some activities in the Maicao centre. Our psychologists have organized remote psychological support and rehabilitation sessions via videos and WhatsApp. We've also provided families with information on how to protect themselves from the pandemic.

Essential support in Medellín

Humanity & Inclusion is supporting more than 2,000 Venezuelans in Medellín, the second largest city in Colombia, in conjunction with Medellín city council. Our teams provide them with psychological support by organizing one-to-one and group sessions, and help them complete legal formalities to access basic services such as health care. We also organize sports and cultural activities to strengthen the social cohesion and social and cultural inclusion of Venezuelans in Medellín. Our teams run similar activities in Bogota and Barranquilla on the Atlantic coast.

Training other organizations to ensure inclusion for all

In Colombia, we’re training 30 members from other national organizations to help ensure that they take into account the needs of the most vulnerable individuals when implementing their own projects. In May 2020, following an assessment of the humanitarian aid needs of Venezuelan refugees in Peru, we launched inclusive trainings for organizations located in the country, so they too can ensure their response is inclusive for all.

Humanity & Inclusion works to protect the most vulnerable

As COVID-19 takes aim at our planet's most vulnerable neighbors, we're ensuring that people with disabilities, people with injuries from conflict, children, women, and especially older people have the information--and even the soap--to stay healthy. Learn more about our COVID-19 response.