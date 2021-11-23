Colombia + 2 more
Colombia: Overview of risks from November 2021 to April 2022
This risk report analyses the possible evolution of the crisis dynamics in Colombia over the next six months (November 2021 to April 2022), factors that may lead to changes in the humanitarian situation, and humanitarian needs that may arise if risks materialise.
The report seeks to inform humanitarian decision makers and facilitate response planning. The following risks have been identified:
Significant changes in territorial control trigger conflict escalation and lead to an increase in humanitarian needs.
Escalating conflict leads to a significant deterioration of humanitarian access to affected populations.
During the six months leading up to the 2022 elections, violence against political and social leaders increases and new protests emerge, with humanitarian consequences.
The strengthening of armed groups in Venezuela and the increase of armed confrontations in the border corridors between Colombia and Venezuela result in displacements towards Colombia.
Political instability, insecurity, and humanitarian needs in Haiti lead to more Haitian migrants and refugees arriving in Colombia, where they are affected by the conflict.