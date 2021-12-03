Colombia Operational Update, September 2021

Colombia's migration authority initiated the in-person biometric registration phase for over 1.3 million persons registered in the National Registry of Venezuelan Migrants (RUMB) processing more than 3,298 in person biometrics by 3 October.

UNHCR and the Migration Authority signed a Letter of Understanding on 1 October improving access of Venezuelans to rights and regularization process through the Temporary Protection Status (TPS).

The Joint Special Representative for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants held consultations with the Government. President Duque reaffirmed the commitment to carry out the largest regularization process in Latin America.