Colombia Operational Update, May 2021

On 5 May, online pre-registration for the Temporary Protection Status began. Colombia’s migration authority reported 888,550 registrations by 31 May.

On 19 May, Colombia opened its borders with Panama, Ecuador, Peru and Brazil, and on 2 June, borders were opened with Venezuela.

UNHCR and Fundación Mi Sangre launched the #UnidxsSoñamos initiative – an integration campaign using the power of art and creativity of young Venezuelans and Colombians.

VENEZUELAN REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS

1,763,012

Source: Government of Colombia (28 February 2021)

RESIDENCE PERMITS AND REGULAR STAY GRANTED

759,584

Source: Government of Colombia (31 January 2021)

TOTAL NEW INTERNAL DISPLACEMENTS SINCE THE 2016 PEACE AGREEMENT

579,413

Source: Government of Colombia (30 April 2021)

Operational Context

On 19 May, Colombia unilterally re-opened its borders with Panama, Ecuador, Peru and Brazil, and on 2 June with Venezuela. Ecuador, Panama and Venezuela, however, kept their sides of the border closed. According to Colombia’s migration authorities, the opening of the border with Venezuela will be implemented gradually and follow schedules for entries and exits. Biosecurity measures have been furthermore strengthend and additional migration officials have been deployed in border areas. With these paratial border openings, UNHCR has received reports than people continue to cross through informal entry points.

Amid increased violence and demonstrations related to the nationwide strike that began on 28 April, the Inter-American Commission for Human Rights is set to carry out a fact-finding mission between 7 and 11 June. Negotiations between President Duque and representatives of the National Strike Committee continue to yield no results, and new demonstrations have been announced.

As of 31 May, Colombia’s migration authorities report 888,550 registrations (with username and password created) in the Single Registry for Venezuelan Migrants (RUMV in Spanish), out of which 715,176 Venezuelans have completed their pre-registration and 680,428 have finalized the profiling questionnaire, a prerequisite for finalizing the pre-registration process. A total of 563,384 Venezuelans are already scheduled for in-person biometric registration (which is scheduled to begin in August).