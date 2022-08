Colombia’s Migration Authority has delivered - as of 30 June - over 1.1 million Temporary Protection Permits (TPP) to Venezuelans enabling them to access rights and services.

Mr. Gustavo Petro won the presidential elections in Colombia. The normalization of the diplomatic relations with Venezuela is high on his agenda.

The Truth Commission published on 28 June the Final Report on human rights abuses and events occurred during the armed conflict in Colombia between 1986 and 2016.