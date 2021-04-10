Colombia Operational Update March 2021

On 1 March 2021, President Iván Duque signed a decree creating the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia.

Over a period of two years, Venezuelans in Colombia can apply for the TPS to regularize their stay in the country for a period of 10 years.

Venezuelans with a Temporary Protection Permit will be able to access a full range of rights, including health care, and the national COVID-19 vaccination plan.

VENEZUELAN REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS 1,742,927

Source: Colombian Migration, as of 31 Jan 2021

RESIDENCE PERMITS AND REGULAR STAY GRANTED

759,584

Source: Government of Colombia, as of 31 Jan 2021

TOTAL NEW INTERNAL DISPLACEMENTS SINCE THE 2016 PEACE AGREEMENT

516,363

Source: Government of Colombia, as of 28 Feb 2021

FUNDING (AS OF 30 MARCH 2021)

USD 108.4 million

requested for Colombia