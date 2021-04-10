Colombia + 1 more
Colombia Operational Update March 2021
Attachments
On 1 March 2021, President Iván Duque signed a decree creating the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia.
Over a period of two years, Venezuelans in Colombia can apply for the TPS to regularize their stay in the country for a period of 10 years.
Venezuelans with a Temporary Protection Permit will be able to access a full range of rights, including health care, and the national COVID-19 vaccination plan.
VENEZUELAN REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS
1,742,927
Source: Colombian Migration, as of 31 Jan 2021
RESIDENCE PERMITS AND REGULAR STAY GRANTED
759,584
Source: Government of Colombia, as of 31 Jan 2021
TOTAL NEW INTERNAL DISPLACEMENTS SINCE THE 2016 PEACE AGREEMENT
516,363
Source: Government of Colombia, as of 28 Feb 2021
FUNDING (AS OF 30 MARCH 2021)
USD 108.4 million
requested for Colombia