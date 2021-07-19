Colombia Operational Update, June 2021

In June, Colombia’s migration authority reported 1,063,903 registrations in the framework of the Temporary Protection Status for Venezuelans.

More than 19 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines (including over 7 million second doses) were administered within the four stages of the National Vaccination Plan.

In the framework of World Refugee Day on 21 June, the High Commissioner met President Duque in Colombia to discuss the progress of the TPS and the protection of refugees and migrants.

VENEZUELAN REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS

1,763,012

Source: Government of Colombia (28 February 2021)

RESIDENCE PERMITS AND REGULAR STAY GRANTED

759,584

Source: Government of Colombia (31 January 2021)

TOTAL NEW INTERNAL DISPLACEMENTS SINCE THE 2016 PEACE AGREEMENT

593,123

Source: Government of Colombia (30 May 2021)

FUNDING (AS OF 2 JULY 2021)

USD 108.4 million

requested for Colombia