Colombia Operational Update, January - February 2022

Colombia's Migration Authority provided more than 500,000 Temporary Protection Permits (TPPs) to Venezuelan refugees and migration since January 2022.

UNHCR donated biometric equipment to the 15 mobile unites (4x4 cars) previously handed over to Colombia' Migration Authority to promote access to the Temporary Protection Status (TPS).

UNHCR launched the "Financial inclusion handbook for refugees and migrants" an inter-agency initiative in the framework of the "Somos Panas Colombia" anti-xenophobia campaign.