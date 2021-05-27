Colombia Operational Update, April 2021

On 1 March 2021, President Iván Duque signed a decree creating the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia.

On 28 April, a Resolution detailing the three phases of the TPS was issued: pre-registration, biometric registration and issuance of Temporary Protection Permits.

On 5 May, online pre-registration for the TPS began. Migración Colombia reported 681,567 registrations (e.g. user name and password created) by 25 May.

VENEZUELAN REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS

1,763,012

Source: Government of Colombia (28 February 2021)

RESIDENCE PERMITS AND REGULAR STAY GRANTED

759,584

Source: Government of Colombia (31 January 2021)

TOTAL NEW INTERNAL DISPLACEMENTS SINCE THE 2016 PEACE AGREEMENT

516,363

Source: Government of Colombia (28 February 2021)

FUNDING (AS OF 18 MAY 2021)

USD 108.4 million

requested for Colombia