Colombia Operational Update, April 2021
On 1 March 2021, President Iván Duque signed a decree creating the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia.
On 28 April, a Resolution detailing the three phases of the TPS was issued: pre-registration, biometric registration and issuance of Temporary Protection Permits.
On 5 May, online pre-registration for the TPS began. Migración Colombia reported 681,567 registrations (e.g. user name and password created) by 25 May.
VENEZUELAN REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS
1,763,012
Source: Government of Colombia (28 February 2021)
RESIDENCE PERMITS AND REGULAR STAY GRANTED
759,584
Source: Government of Colombia (31 January 2021)
TOTAL NEW INTERNAL DISPLACEMENTS SINCE THE 2016 PEACE AGREEMENT
516,363
Source: Government of Colombia (28 February 2021)
FUNDING (AS OF 18 MAY 2021)
USD 108.4 million
requested for Colombia