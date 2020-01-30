Colombia offers work permits to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants

by Reuters

The permits are meant to help the government identify Venezuelans residing in Colombia and bring them into the legal economy

BOGOTA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Colombia will allow hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants to legalize their presence in the country through work permits meant to bring them into the legal economy, the government said on Wednesday.

Colombia is the principal destination for Venezuelan migrants fleeing from political, social and economic crisis under the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

