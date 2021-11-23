Colombia: National Contact Center (August - September 2021)

UNHCR and the Norwegian Refugee Council inaugurated on 1 September the National Contact Center (LAN in Spanish) an initiative that seeks to answer information and protection needs of people of concern throughout Colombia via a toll-free number and access to specialized assistance. Following a phased launch on 19 August initiated with regional pilot projects, the national call center is providing orientation and information, identifying individuals in highly vulnerable situations, and referring them for specialized assistance with legalization and documentation issues, health and psycho-social attentions, education, and others.