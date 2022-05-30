Colombia: National Call Center Factsheet (LAN) - EN

From August 19, 2021, a pilot was launched for the implementation of the National Call Center (LAN) of UNHCR and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), as an initiative to facilitate access to information and protection services for their populations of concern throughout the national territory, generating new links with the people for whom they work and adapting to their needs.
Related Content
Colombia + 1 more
Reporte situacional sectorial: Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición, octubre – diciembre 2021
Colombia + 1 more
Reporte Situacional: Sector Integración - Segundo trimestre 2021
Colombia + 1 more
Violencia Basada en Género (VBG) - Antioquia: GIFMM Antioquia | Enero - junio 2021
Colombia + 1 more