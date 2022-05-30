Colombia

Colombia: National Call Center Factsheet (LAN) - EN

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

From August 19, 2021, a pilot was launched for the implementation of the National Call Center (LAN) of UNHCR and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), as an initiative to facilitate access to information and protection services for their populations of concern throughout the national territory, generating new links with the people for whom they work and adapting to their needs.

Related Content