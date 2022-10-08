Colombia: Nariño humanitarian overview and differentiated impact on specific groups

OVERVIEW

In 2022, high levels of violence, poverty, and unmet basic needs have worsened the humanitarian crisis in the subregions of Telembí, Sanquianga, and Pacífico Sur in Nariño department. As at 31 August, armed conflict affected a total of 86,400 people in 45 events: 19,400 people (35 events) were forcibly displaced, and more than 67,000 people (ten events) had experienced forced confinements (KII 14/09/2022; KII 15/09/2022; OCHA 22/08/2022; KII 12/09/2022). In the same period, the conflict killed 12 human rights defenders, including one Afro-descendant and nine indigenous people, and armed groups committed five massacres affecting 17 people (Indepaz 15/09/2022).

About this report: the report aims to provide an overview of the displacement and confinement situation and the differentiated impact on indigenous peoples and Afrodescendant communities observed between January–August 2022. It presents the main conflict dynamics in the subregions of Telembí, Sanquianga, and Pacífico del Sur in Nariño department. The report intends to support the understanding of the complex dynamics of the conflict, its impact, and the humanitarian needs of the people facing major challenges in terms of protection and meeting their urgent needs in three of the most conflict-affected subregions of the department.

KEY FINDINGS

• In 2022, the expansion of the 30th Front (so-called dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia or FARC-EP) and associated armed groups (Franco Benavidez Front, Urías Rondón Mobile Column, and Alan Rodriguez Mobile Column) towards the south of Nariño department has resulted in multiple confrontations in the subregions of Telembí, Sanquianga, and Pacífico Sur. The main consequences have been the confinement and forced displacement of the civilian population.

• Between January–August 2022, 35 events of massive displacement have affected at least 19,379 people, especially Afro-descendant communities, indigenous peoples, and peasants in the subregions of Telembí, Sanquianga, and Pacífico del Sur, Nariño department (OCHA accessed 15/09/2022).

• Forced confinements are still the main warfare tactic of armed groups. Mobility restrictions and confinement events have been highly underreported in Telembí and Sanquianga subregions (KII 15/09/2022).

• During confinement, populations lose access to their livelihoods (fishing and agriculture) and suffer from a lack of food security and protection. Although not a direct consequence of the armed conflict in Nariño, food insecurity is aggravated by forced displacements and confinement (KII 15/09/2022).

• Violence in the department particularly affects Afro-descendant communities and indigenous peoples. Afro-descendant communities inhabit small villages along the rivers that armed groups use to collect and transport cocaine hydrochloride and gold from illegal small-scale gold miners (KII 15/09/2022).

• The territorial expansion of and violent clashes between armed groups present in Putumayo department have started extending towards the jurisdiction of Jardines de Sucumbíos, Ipiales municipality, Nariño department. In June, armed groups in Putumayo grew in size and territorial reach, and some expanded their control. For one, the armed group Comandos de Frontera (originally operating in Putumayo) expanded their control to natural indigenous reservations in Nariño. They made a violent incursion in the Awa indigenous reservation in Jardines de Sucumbíos and perpetrated violations against indigenous peoples from villages along the border between Nariño and Putumayo (OCHA 21/09/2022; Defensoría del Pueblo 29/08/2022).