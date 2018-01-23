Colombia: A Monthly Review November 2017 DDR and Child Soldier Issues

This monthly review, produced by IOM, provides a summary of news related to the implementation of the peace accord in Colombia, including disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) processes.

Also included are statics on people in the process of reintegration and former child soldiers, the former of which are sourced from the Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization (ARN), and the latter from the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF).

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) passes Congress

On Wednesday, November 15th, the Senate approved the legal project structuring the JEP with various changes to the original content stipulated in the Final Accord. On Monday, November 27th, with a vote of 84 votes in favor and 0 against, the plenary session of the House of Representatives approved the statutory law for the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), resolving a deep source of uncertainty for the implementation of the peace accords moving forward. Proposed changes in both cases will be reconciled in a final version of the legal project.

Fast track legislative mechanism ends

The fast track legislative mechanism designed to facilitate implementation of peace accord initiatives ended on Thursday, November 30th. Nine initiatives in total were approved in the year of the mechanism’s functioning, principle among these are the JEP structures, the Amnesty Law, and the Political Reincorporation of the FARC as a political party. In all, the first year has been a challenge for developing the legal framework, even with the fast track mechanism in place, with more anticipated challenges to come given the 2018 election cycle already in play.