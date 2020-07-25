Colombia + 1 more
Colombia: Monthly Bulletin - Actions Without Borders (March-June 2020)
Attachments
The COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated the vulnerable situation of Venezuelan refugees and migrants, as well as host communities in Colombia. The Emergency and Stabilization Program of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) implemented humanitarian assistance to protect and improve these people’s lives. These actions seek to complement response by national and local governments.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.