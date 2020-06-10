Colombia: Migration and Health Program - Activities for COVID-19 preparedness and response, March - April 2020

CONTEXT

In January 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the respiratory disease outbreak, identified in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, an "international public health emergency." The disease caused by the novel coronavirus, SARS-Cov-2, was named COVID-19 by international consensus.

This initiated monitoring and preparation by Colombia’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MSPS in Spanish). Once the WHO declared the outbreak to be a pandemic, the national government also declared a state of health emergency due to the novel coronavirus. Based on this national declaration, a contingency plan was established along with preventive measures for isolation, quarantine and provisions for health services, (Resolution 385 of March 12, Decree 476 of March 25, Decree 538 April 12, among others).

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) established the “Global Strategic Plan for Preparedness and Response against COVID-19” in alignment with the WHO Response Plan that was issued to support Member States in the emergency response.

Four active projects being carried out by the Migration and Health Program that use innovative approaches to health access in the context of migrant populations and peace building were prioritized by IOM and adapted to the urgent needs of the COVID-19 crisis:

Strengthening of Institutions and Communities to Support the Health Response Plan for the Venezuelan Migrant Population and Host Communities, financed by the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) in 13 departments and 24 municipalities. Stabilization of Communities and Health Care Programs, financed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in 13 departments and 24 municipalities. Strengthening of Community Surveillance and Evaluation of Epidemic-Prone Diseases, financed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Soacha, Cundinamarca. Health for Peace - Strengthening Communites, financed by the Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) in 26 municipalities where there are Territorial Training and Reincorporation Spaces (ETCR in Spanish).

IOM, through its Migration & Health Program, activated a national crisis management team in response to COVID-19 and 13 interdisciplinary territorial teams consisting of 52 professional experts in public health, epidemiology, nursing, psychology, social work, information systems and 58 community health workers providing support to territorial health authorities and local hospitals for care of the migrant population and host communities. Additionally, 26 nursing professionals are supporting the response in the 26 rural communities with ETCR.