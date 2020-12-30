Colombia: Large-Group Internal Displacement, January to November 2020

In 2020, 76 events constituting large group displacement have occurred including more than 7,100 families or 21,000 people. These figures represent an increase in the number of events compared to the same period in 2019, when 62 large-group displacements took place. During November, nine new large-group displacements have taken place in the departments of Chocó (2), Nariño (2), Antioquia (2), Cauca (2), and Valle del Cauca (1), displacing 747 families or 2,247 persons.

The main causes remain threats to the community leaders, homicides, and confrontations between illegal armed actors. The Afro-Colombian population was the most affected, constituting 61% of the total displaced population in November, and there is a continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the departments of Antioquia, Cauca, Chocó, and Nariño. Furthermore, it is of great concern that refugees and migrants are being affected by the armed conflict, which is reflected in the most recent large-group internal displacement of 500 people in the Cauca department, which includes over 250 Venezuelan refugees and migrants displaced3.