Colombia: Large-Group Internal Displacement, January to March 2022

Between January and March there have been 34 large-group internal displacements affecting more than 11,476 people (3,811 families). These statistics show a decrease of 45% of internally displaced persons compared to 2021.

Displacement emergencies continue to happen in areas of the Pacific, particularly along the coast of Nariño, Cauca and Valle del Cauca, as well as in the basins of the Atrato, Baudó and San Juan rivers, in Chocó. However, there is evidence of the expansion of these affectations to areas in southern Bolivar and the department of Magdalena, and the intensification of armed actions in Norte de Santander and Arauca.

In the latter department, the humanitarian situation has worsened during the first quarter of 2022 with the occurrence of large-group internal displacement and individual displacements in Tame, Arauca and Arauquita, which continues the tendency evidenced since the second half of 2021.

The intensification of armed actors by Illegal Armed Actors (AAI) has also aggravated the humanitarian situation in the middle and lower Putumayo, with the occurrence of events in Puerto Asís and Puerto Guzmán.

The main causes of these events continue to be those derived from the presence and armed actions of AAI: armed confrontations, threats and other population control actions, homicides, forced recruitment, anti-personnel mines (MAP) and unexploded ordnance (MUSE).