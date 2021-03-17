Colombia: Large-Group Internal Displacement, January to February 2021

From January to February 2021, 22 large-group displacements took place, in which more than 2,696 families (approximately 8,677 individuals) were displaced. These figures make evident heightened protection risks in comparison with last year, as there were fewer large group displacement at the same time in 2020. In February there were 17 large-group displacements in the departments of Antioquia (9), Nariño (2), Chocó (2), Cauca (2), Valle del Cauca (1) and Norte de Santander (1) in which 1,018 families (3,011 individuals) were displaced. The causes associated with these events are mainly confrontations between illegal armed actors, threats to leaders and communities, homicides, antipersonnel mine/unexploded ordnance (APM/UXO) contamination in the territories, and the risk of recruitment. The Afro-Colombian population experienced the highest rate of large-group displacements, constituting 46% of the total displaced population in the month of February. There is evidence of continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the departments of Chocó, Cauca, Nariño and there is particular concern about the situation in Antioquia department, where 9 large-group displacements took place in February alone, affecting 648 families, 1,937 people, including 34 indigenous families (119 individuals).