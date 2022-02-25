Colombia: Large-Group Internal Displacement, January to December 2021

Between January and December more than 21,201 families (62,273 people) were displaced in 145 large-group internal displacements. These figures represent an increase of 151% compared to the same period in 2020.

In December, large-group internal displacements occurred in the departments of Cauca (7), Putumayo (1), Nariño (1), Chocó (1), affecting 675 families (1,979 people). The main causes for displacements are confrontations between armed actors, clashes with public forces, forced recruitment and killings of social leaders. The Afro-Colombian population was the most affected, accounting for 81% of the total displaced population for this month.

The deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Cauca continues: this month displacements occurred in Guapi (5), Argelia (1) and El Tambo (1) affecting 360 families (1,002 people) as a result of clashes between illegal armed actors, threats and intimidation to the local population.

This year in the department of Cauca there were 32 events of large-group internal displacements compared to 8 events in 2020, which shows the complex situation in the department, particularly in the municipality of Argelia.

UNHCR's response to the displacements in Cauca included: (i) participation in institutional venues for emergency response, monitoring and follow-up (Comité de Justicia Transicional, CJT in Spanish) and coordination with municipal authorities to identify the main protection risks and response needs; (ii) coordination with the Local Coordination Team (Equipo Local de Coordinación, ELC in Spanish) of Cauca to provide complementary response in attending to the emergency (delivery of kits, technical assistance and monitoring missions); (iii) joint monitoring with the National Ombudsperson’s Office and Local Ombudsperson’s Office in the identification of protection risks and advocacy for institutional response; (iv) support to the municipal Local Ombudsperson’s Office with a professional to provide legal assistance to the victims, including victims of double affectation; (v) the municipality of Algeria is targeted by UNHCR´s Sub Office in Cali for the attention of victims of the conflict, including refugees and migrants from Venezuela..