Colombia: Large-Group Internal Displacement, January 2021

In January, 6 large-group internal displacements took place, in which more than 1,741 families (5,804 individuals) were displaced. These figures show continuity of the trends registered in 2020 and the persistence of the impact of the armed conflict and violence, which continues to be concentrated in the Pacific region and in the departments of Antioquia and Norte de Santander. In January, large-group internal displacements occurred in the departments of Nariño (2), Norte de Santander (2), Valle del Cauca (1) and Chocó (1). The causes associated with these events are clashes between illegal armed actors and direct threats against communities. The urban population was the most affected, accounting for 88% of the total displaced population for this month, with approximately 5,000 people being displaced within the city of Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca).