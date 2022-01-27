Colombia
Colombia - Landslides (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 January 2022)
- Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have been reported on 26 January across Tolima Department, resulting in casualties.
- According to media, two people died, and material damage was reported in Palocabildo Municipality. A number of households have been affected by power outages. Several other landslides caused road disruptions between Palocabildo and Falan Municipalities, isolating many villages.
- On 27-28 January, light to locally moderate rainfall is forecast for Tolima.