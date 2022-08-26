Colombia - Landslides (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2022)

Several landslides triggered by recent heavy rainfall have been reported across Antioquia department (north-west Colombia), leading to casualties.
Media report that one person died, and two others sustained injuries, while two individuals are missing, due to a landslide event that occurred on the Medellín - Quibdó main road. In Yarumal municipality (central Antioquia) a landslide caused one fatality and two injured people, while another fatality occurred in Betulia municipality (southern Antioquia).
Red warnings for floods have been issued across several areas of northern Antioquia department, as several rivers reached water levels close to or above the danger mark.
On 26-27 August, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over western Colombia, including Antioquia department.