Colombia

Colombia - Landslides (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Several landslides triggered by recent heavy rainfall have been reported across Antioquia department (north-west Colombia), leading to casualties.
  • Media report that one person died, and two others sustained injuries, while two individuals are missing, due to a landslide event that occurred on the Medellín - Quibdó main road. In Yarumal municipality (central Antioquia) a landslide caused one fatality and two injured people, while another fatality occurred in Betulia municipality (southern Antioquia).
  • Red warnings for floods have been issued across several areas of northern Antioquia department, as several rivers reached water levels close to or above the danger mark.
  • On 26-27 August, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over western Colombia, including Antioquia department.

Related Content