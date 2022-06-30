Colombia - Landslides and severe weather (UNGRD, WHO PAHO, Reliefweb, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting most of Colombia since the beginning of the "first rainy season" (which lasts from mid-March to June). Considering only the period since 1 June, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reports 14 fatalities and around 37,800 affected people across the country due to floods, landslides and severe weather-related incidents. Over the last 48 hours, landslides have been reported in north-eastern Colombia (in particular the North of Santander Department) and in the south-western North of Santander Department), resulting in casualties, damage and four fatalities in El Almendro Village (Arboledas Municipality). Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over most of the country.