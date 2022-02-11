Colombia
Colombia - Landslides and floods, update (IDEAM, UNGRD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 February 2022)
- On 1-8 February, 34 landslides and 17 floods have affected 54 Municipalities of 13 Departments of Colombia, resulting in 9,117 affected people and more than 1,270 damaged or destroyed houses as reported by the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).
- The number of fatalities has increased to 16 following the landslide that occurred in La Esnada District of Pereira City (Risaralda Department) on 8 February, while three people are missing and 34 have been injured.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over most parts of western, north-western and south-western Colombia.