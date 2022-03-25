Colombia
Colombia - Landslides and floods (UNGRD, IDEAM, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 March 2022)
Since the beginning of March, landslides and floods triggered by the 2022 rainy season, occurred in 184 Municipalities across 19 Departments of Colombia.
According to the Colombian National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), 19 people have died, three are still missing and 21 have been injured. In addition, 21,500 people have been affected as well as almost 3,600 houses.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast across western and south-western Colombia.