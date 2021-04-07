Colombia - Landslides and floods (IDEAM, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 April 2021)

Ongoing heavy rain across Colombia has triggered landslides and floods, resulting in casualties and damage. According to media reports, 3 people died in Florencia City (Caquetá Department) on 5 April when a landslide caused a building to collapse. 5 people were injured and 325 people affected by flooding in Quípama Town (Boyacá Department). In Bogotá, two separate landslides on 1 and 5 April affected 35 people. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the next 24 hours, with orange alerts for landslides in effect in central-western and south-western Departments.