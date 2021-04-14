Colombia - Landslides and flooding (Municipality of Villavicencio, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 April 2021)

Flooding and landslides caused by recent heavy rain have been reported across Cundinamarca and Meta Departments (central Colombia).

Media report that in Villavicencio City (Meta Department), several people have been displaced and more than 1,000 people affected. A number of houses have been flooded and several road sections and three bridges have been damaged, isolating several communities. A state of calamity was declared for Villavicencio on 13 April.

Several municipalities in Cundinamarca report damage to houses and public infrastructure caused by flooding and landslides. At least six people have been isolated in El Tablon de Medina Locality, after the overflow of two rivers.