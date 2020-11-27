Colombia - Landslides and flooding (IDEAM, Dagran Antioquia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 November 2020)

Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall continue to affect Antioquia Department (north-western Colombia), resulting in at least 18 fatalities and 3 missing people. Search and rescue operations are ongoing to recover the 3 missing people, after a landslide event occurred on 14 November in Dabeida, killing 5 individuals and leaving hundreds of families affected. The Colombian Meteorological Institute (IDEAM) has issued orange alerts for landslides over most of the central and western areas of Colombia and on 27-28 November, rainfall is forecast over most of central, and southern Colombia.