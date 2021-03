Colombia - Landslides and flooding (IDEAM Colombia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 March 2021)

On 10-11 March, heavy rain caused a landslide and flooding in Santiago de Cali City (Valle del Cauca Department, central-western Colombia).

Media report that at least two people died in the landslide event that occurred on 11 March in the outskirts of Santiago de Cali and several neighborhoods have been flooded.

Orange alerts for landslides have been issued for southern Valle del Cauca. Moderate rain is forecast over Santiago de Cali on 12-13 March.