Colombia
Colombia - Landslide (UNGRD, IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 November 2021)
A landslide on 2 November in Mallama Municipality (Narino Department, south-western Colombia) has resulted in casualties.
The Colombian National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reports 11 fatalities and up to 20 missing.
According to media reports, a number of people have been displaced and are sheltered in evacuation centres. Two houses were destroyed and a commercial establishment also affected by the landslide.
Orange alerts for landslides have been issued for several municipalities in Narino Department given moderate rainfall forecasts for 3-4 November.