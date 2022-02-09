Colombia
Colombia - Landslide (UNGRD, IDEAM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 February 2022)
A landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, occurred in La Esnada District of Pereira City (Risaralda Department), resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Reduction (UNGRD), at least 14 people have died, one is missing and 35 have been injured. In addition, four houses have been destroyed and 52 evacuated due to the landslide event.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast across the Pereira City area.