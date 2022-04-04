Colombia

Colombia - Landslide (IDEAM, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 April 2022)

  • A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall occurred on 2 April in Cocha Blanca village (Ancuya Municipality, western Nariño Department, south-western Colombia), resulting in casualties and damage.
  • According to media reports, three people died, and five have been injured following the landslide event. In addition, one house has been destroyed and a road affected.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Municipality.

