Colombia - Landslide (IDEAM, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 April 2022)
- A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall occurred on 2 April in Cocha Blanca village (Ancuya Municipality, western Nariño Department, south-western Colombia), resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, three people died, and five have been injured following the landslide event. In addition, one house has been destroyed and a road affected.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Municipality.