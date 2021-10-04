Colombia
Colombia - Landslide (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 October 2021)
On 3 October, a landslide event caused by heavy rain occurred in the outskirts of San Luis Municipality (south-east Antioquia Department, north Colombia), resulting in casualties.
According to media reports, one person died and four others were injured. A number of houses have been damaged. Red alerts for flooding have been issued for north of Antioquia.
Light to moderate rain is forecast on 4-5 October over San Luis.