Colombia

Colombia - Landslide (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 October 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • On 3 October, a landslide event caused by heavy rain occurred in the outskirts of San Luis Municipality (south-east Antioquia Department, north Colombia), resulting in casualties.

  • According to media reports, one person died and four others were injured. A number of houses have been damaged. Red alerts for flooding have been issued for north of Antioquia.

  • Light to moderate rain is forecast on 4-5 October over San Luis.

Related Content