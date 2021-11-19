Colombia
Colombia - Landslide (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 November 2021)
A landslide triggered by heavy rain, occurred in Bolívar Municipality (Valle del Cauca Department, western Colombia) on 18 November, resulting in casualties.
According to media reports, one person has died and two people are still missing.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over northern, western, central and eastern Colombia. Orange and red alerts for landslides are in effect across the western and central parts of the country.