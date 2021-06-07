Colombia
Colombia - Landslide (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 June 2021)
- A landslide event, caused by recent heavy rain occurred on 5 June in Venecia Municipality (Antioquia Department, central-northern Colombia), resulting in fatalities.
- According to media reports, two people died.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected Municipality. According to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM), several Municipalities are under red and orange alerts for landslide.