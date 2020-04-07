Colombia
Colombia - Landslide (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 April 2020)
On 4 April, a landslide caused by heavy rain occurred in Floridablanca Municipality (Santander Department, central-north Colombia).
According to media, at least 10 buildings were damaged and more than 30 families have been affected. Due to the landslide, the Transversal Oriental road had been closed, limiting access to the affected area.
Red alert for thunderstorms has been issued for north Santander and rain is forecast over Floridablanca on 7-8 April.