Colombia - Landslide (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 November 2019)

A landslide on 5 November between Ortega-Chaparral municipalities (Tolima Department, central-western Colombia) has resulted in one death, injuring 16, according to media reports.

Another landslide, triggered by heavy rain in Jerico Municipality (Antioquia Department, central Colombia) injured 2 and destroyed 2 houses. More than 1,000 people have been displaced across 17 districts of Jerico.