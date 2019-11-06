06 Nov 2019

Colombia - Landslide (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Nov 2019

  • A landslide on 5 November between Ortega-Chaparral municipalities (Tolima Department, central-western Colombia) has resulted in one death, injuring 16, according to media reports.

  • Another landslide, triggered by heavy rain in Jerico Municipality (Antioquia Department, central Colombia) injured 2 and destroyed 2 houses. More than 1,000 people have been displaced across 17 districts of Jerico.

  • Moderate rain is forecast over central Colombia for the next 24 hours and a red alert has been issured for thunderstorms for northern Toloma.

