Colombia

Colombia - Landslide (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 November 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • On 4 November, a landslide event occurred in the rural area of Aranzazu Municipality (north of Caldas Department, central Colombia).
  • Media report one fatality and three injured people. A road that connects Aranzazu to Salamina Town has been blocked by debris material.
  • On 5-6 November, no heavy rainfall is forecast over Caldas Department.

Related Content