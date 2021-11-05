Skip to main content
Colombia
Colombia - Landslide (IDEAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 November 2021)
- On 4 November, a landslide event occurred in the rural area of Aranzazu Municipality (north of Caldas Department, central Colombia).
- Media report one fatality and three injured people. A road that connects Aranzazu to Salamina Town has been blocked by debris material.
- On 5-6 November, no heavy rainfall is forecast over Caldas Department.
