Colombia
Colombia - Landslide (IDEAM, Dagran Antioquia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 March 2022)
A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall occurred in the Cocorná Municipality (Antioquia Department, northwest Colombia) on 1 March, resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the local authorities, one person died and three others have been injured. In addition, media report 84 damaged houses (of which one destroyed) and at least 18 other landslides occurred in the affected Municipality.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected Department.