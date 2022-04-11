Colombia
Colombia - Landslide and floods, update (Dagran Antioquia) (ECHO daily Flash of 11 April 2022)
- Floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall continue to affect the Antioquia Department (north of Colombia), causing an increased humanitarian impact.
- According to the Government of Antioquia, at least 13 people died after floods and landslides occurred in Abriaqui Town (central-western Antioquia). In Andes Municipality (Antioquia Department), one person died and 25 were injured due to floods, while at least 14 houses were heavily damaged by floods waters in Uramita Municipality (central-western Antioquia).
- Hydrological alerts have been issued for several rivers in Antioquia and warnings for landslides are in effect for 42 localities in Antioquia.
- On 11-12 April, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Colombia, including Antioquia.