Colombia: Joint Rapid Needs Assessment - COVID-19, May 2020

Introduction

This report provides an overview of the results of the joint rapid needs assessment, the methodology used and the context in which it was undertaken. The analysis, and this document reflect the interpretation of the results by the members of the Grupo Interagencial de Flujos Mixtos Migratorios (GIFMM), as well as the contribution of the different sectors covered by assessment, while the graphs visualize several key findings.

As of 29 February 2020, over 1.8 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants were residing in Colombia. Thousands more transit through Colombia, towards other countries or Colombian cities. In addition, there are pendular movements of thousands of people, who cross the border in search of basic needs and services. On 6 March, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Colombia. On 20 March, President Iván Duque announced the start of preventative isolation measures as of 24 March. At the time of the publication of this report, the preventative measures are scheduled to continue until 11 May.

Considering the significant change in circumstances, GIFMM, under its mandate to coordinate the response for Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia, identified a need to collect additional information on the main needs of Venezuelan households in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak and preventative measures.